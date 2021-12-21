HELLO and welcome to the AM Business Briefing, as carbon footprint app company Pawprint said it is to double its headcount in the new year as a new overfunded £900,000 fundraiser has set the scene for a further rapid growth push.

The Edinburgh-based technology start-up hailed its latest crowdfund and said 2021 has seen the business attract over 18,000 users, sign up 31 businesses, achieve B Corp status and increase staff from 12 to 30.

It now plans to further grow the business it says is one of a “growing breed of businesses harnessing technology to tackle the world’s biggest issues” and was recently highlighted by the UK Government as a key climate leader.

In the year that Scotland became the epicentre of the climate change battle by hosting COP26, the firm said it has seen demand soar.

The Crowdcube crowdfund was set at £700,000 with £200,000 more coming in.

Companies to sign up include Abrdn, BrewDog, Tesco Bank and Fieldfisher.

Christian Arno, founder and chief executive of Pawprint, said that “2021 will undoubtedly go down in history as the year of the pandemic but I believe it will also be remembered as the year that climate action went mainstream".

He added: "COP26 really highlighted the need for urgent action and I’m delighted that Pawprint has been able to support so many on their carbon reduction journey and continues to scale to meet the growing demand.”

Russell Borthwick: Policy makers out of step with firms

They say that a week is a long time in politics. Well clearly a fortnight is akin to a lifetime.

As I write, just 14 short days ago the Principles Agreement between Scottish Government and Business was unveiled and, along with other business organisations, we welcomed the intent.

Contract wins for Aberdeen engineering giant secure 200 jobs

Oil services heavyweight Wood has won North Sea contracts worth $160 million (£120m) which it said would secure the jobs of around 200 people.

Aberdeen-based Wood said it had clinched a series of contract awards from key clients in the fourth quarter, including Shell UK and Dana Petroleum.

