Scottish employers, apprentices and schools are being encouraged to take part in an exciting new Scottish Apprenticeships Week campaign

A NATIONAL campaign will show that apprenticeships work for Scotland by

giving people the skills employers need now and for the future.

Scottish Apprenticeship Week: Apprenticeships Work takes place from March 7 to 11, 2022.

Employers, apprentices, learning providers and schools across the country can get involved in the week, which will show how apprenticeships work for everyone.

Developed in partnership with employers, apprenticeships continue to adapt to respond to industry needs.

Scottish Apprenticeships work by providing thousands of jobs and work-based learning opportunities across Scotland every year.

The Scottish Government is committed to increasing the number of apprenticeships in Scotland and they are a crucial part of the Young Person’s Guarantee, providing thousands of opportunities for young people affected by the pandemic.

Apprenticeships can also help to drive equity of opportunity and give employers the tools and support to be inclusive in recruitment.

Scottish Apprenticeship Week is co-ordinated by Skills Development Scotland and aims to encourage uptake of Foundation, Modern and Graduate Apprenticeships by employers and individuals.

The Scottish Apprenticeship Awards will take place during the Week to recognise the achievements of apprentices, apprentice employers and learning providers across the country.

One talented apprentice will be crowned Scotland’s Apprentice of the Year at the Awards, which is a title currently held by Samir Khan-Young from Thales, who recently celebrated being one of the first people in Scotland to complete a Graduate Apprenticeship.

Skills Development Scotland chair Frank Mitchell said: “Employers are continuing to back work-based learning and benefit from apprenticeships.

“Scottish Apprenticeship Week will show that apprenticeships work through strengthening businesses and supporting skills development for people across the country.”

Minister for Higher Education and Further Education, Youth Employment and Training, Jamie Hepburn said: “Apprenticeships work by enabling people from all backgrounds to access work-based learning and provide critical skills that employers need.

“Scottish Apprenticeships have a key role to play as part of the national endeavour to drive recovery and transform the economy.”

THE Scottish Apprenticeship Week 2022 campaign hub is now live and can be found online by visiting apprenticeships.scot/scotappweek

A digital campaign toolkit is available to download for more information and ideas on how to get involved. Supporters can register their activity or events on the apprenticeships.scot campaign hub to promote on the online events calendar

Climate emergency jobs strategy paves way for net-zero transition

TRAINING for the next generation of renewables professionals, putting climate change resources into schools and harnessing apprentice talent to solve low-carbon industry challenges – these are just three of the actions taken under a raft of projects from the first year of Scotland’s Climate Emergency Skills Action Plan.

Launched in December 2020, the plan aims to ensure Scotland’s workforce has the skills needed for the transition to a net-zero economy.

The plan is overseen by a steering group made up of more than 20 organisations across Scotland, co-ordinated by Skills Development Scotland (SDS) and the Scottish Government.

Chris Brodie, director of regional skills planning and sector development at SDS said: “The move to net zero by 2045 has the potential to create tens of thousands of well-paid, highly-skilled jobs over the next 20 years.

“This action plan is making sure we seize those sustainable skills opportunities for everyone learning and working here in Scotland.

“The climate emergency is happening now, which is why we have such a strong focus on reskilling and upskilling our existing workforce.”

The first year of the action plan also saw the launch of the Green Jobs Workforce Academy and further support for businesses including bespoke climate emergency training and development of a net-zero toolkit to support engineering SMEs.

There was also targeted support through the National Transition Training Fund and Green Jobs Fund.

Developed in partnership between public, private and the third sector, the action plan is industry and evidence led.

Professor Dave Reay, climate change scientist at the University of Edinburgh, is chair of the action plan’s Implementation Steering Group.

He said: “This action plan identifies a series of priority areas for employers, education and individuals, and is a leading example of planning for sustainable skills against climate change targets.

“Throughout discussions and events at COP26 this year it was clear that Scotland is well placed to take advantage, in particular, of the green energy boom that is starting across the globe. But as we move forward, every job needs to become more sustainable.

“Our skills system is well equipped to deal with the rapid adjustment to face the challenge of net zero and we will continue to work together to drive change as we take the plan forward.”

Work is also continuing on the Green Jobs Skills Hub which will offer insight into the numbers and types of sustainable jobs that will be needed over the next 25 years, as well recommendations from the Scottish Apprenticeship Advisory Board’s work on sustainable skills in apprenticeships.

Chris Brodie added: “Robust data is key to supporting businesses, education and training providers and individuals as we move ahead and that will be a key focus of the plan heading in to 2022.”

Find out more at skillsdevelopmentscotland.co.uk/what-we-do/skills-planning-alignment/skills-planning/climate-emergency-skills-action-plan-implementation-plan/