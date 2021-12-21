Nationwide customers are experiencing outages with their services after the bank confirmed it had a fault.
According to Down Detector, a site where users register issues with various accounts, customers are facing issues mainly with funds transferring, online banking and mobile banking.
Nationwide has taken to Twitter to announce it is aware that customers are having issues with their services.
In replies to tweets, the Nationwide account said: “Hi there, thanks for tweeting. We don't currently have a timeframe for when this will be resolved.
"Our team are investigating this as a priority and are looking to resolve this ASAP."
Hi there, thanks for tweeting. We don't currently have a timeframe for when this will be resolved. Our team are investigating this as a priority and are looking to resolve this ASAP. For the latest info, visit https://t.co/Rz7WFLPXJP Ashley— Nationwide Building Society (@AskNationwide) December 21, 2021
Customers mentioned issues with transferring money online ahead of Christmas.
One customer tweeted: “@AskNationwide Hi is there any timeframe for the payment issue to be sorted I've been waiting all day this isn't right especially before Christmas people have Christmas shopping to do."
On the website, Nationwide is advising customers: "Sorry for any problems this may cause. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as we can."
Reports on Down Detector began to appear shortly before 1pm.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.