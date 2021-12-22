COMPANIES including abrdn and Tesco Bank are among those to use a fledgeling Scottish technology company that has created an app that provides information about individuals and business’ carbon footprint.

Pawprint hailed support across a wide range of businesses with BrewDog and Fieldfisher also among the 31 signing up in the last year, as it said it plans to double its headcount in the new year.

A new overfunded £900,000 fundraiser has laid the foundations for a further rapid growth push, it said.

The Edinburgh-based technology start-up smashed its latest crowdfund which had been set at £700,000 and said 2021 has seen the business attract over 18,000 users while it also increase staff from 12 to 30.

The firm also achieved B Corp status this year, which recognises companies that consider social and environmental impact, as it said UK impact technology start-ups, companies founded to build solutions to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, have raised £2 billion in investment this year "as technology becomes increasingly important in tackling global problems".

Pawprint closes its latest crowdfund this week as it wraps up “an incredible year of growth” for the carbon reducing employee engagement platform.

Pawprint, which said it is one of a “growing breed of businesses harnessing technology to tackle the world’s biggest issues”, was recently highlighted by the UK Government as a key “climate leader”.

It said it has seen demand soar in the year that Scotland the COP26 climate summit and thi has helped it save 500 tonnes of CO2e saved, which the company said for graphic reference is the equivalent of driving a small petrol car to the moon and back more than six times.

The company also donated £12,000 to eco-charities including Sustrans, Seawilding, SolarAid, Bright Green Futures, Trees for Life and WWF, and was the only SME invited to speak at the FTSE’s Race To Zero event.

Pawprint for Business, which is an employee engagement platform, combines technology, carbon data and behavioural science to help businesses unite, engage and support their employees in tackling climate change.

Pawprint works by allowing employees to “take control of their carbon footprints” using the Pawprint app, encouraging participation through eco-sprints, teams and leaderboards.

Businesses meanwhile gain insights into their emissions, including those associated to commuting, business travel and home working.

Christian Arno, founder and chief executive of Pawprint, said that “2021 will undoubtedly go down in history as the year of the pandemic but I believe it will also be remembered as the year that climate action went mainstream”.

The Lingo 24 founder said: “COP26 really highlighted the need for urgent action and I’m delighted that Pawprint has been able to support so many on their carbon reduction journey and continues to scale to meet the growing demand.”

Pawprint is described as an eco companion app that allows users to measure, understand and reduce their carbon footprint by combining carbon data, technology and behavioural science. The app uses metrics developed by carbon footprinting expert and author Mike Berners-Lee.

Investors include Gareth Williams, co-founder of Skyscanner, Darina Garland, co-founder of Ooni, and Tim Doubleday, Itison founder Oli Norman, finance chief at Burger King UK and chairman of Climate Action Leadership at Business in the Community.