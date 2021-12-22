The Net Zero Technology Centre has today announced Accenture as TechX’s Professional Services Partner, supporting the award-winning accelerator programme along with its Strategic Partners bp and Equinor. Accenture will provide support and tutoring, helping participating start-ups refine their business model and value proposition, and apply insights from an enhanced investor-readiness programme.

Strategic Partners, bp and Equinor, will continue to offer the start-ups from the accelerator programme access to technology experts and the potential for investment opportunities and field trials.



The TechX Accelerator is set to launch in early 2022, having held an open call for applications from an innovative and diverse group of start-ups this autumn. The upcoming cohort is the first in which TechX has fully focused on start-ups developing clean energy technologies to help accelerate the transition to a net-zero energy industry. With over 200 applications submitted, the programme will announce its fourth cohort in February 2022.



To date, £4.7 million has been co-invested into 33 technology start-ups, which have all successfully graduated from the 15-week programme. Over £15 million of further investment has been secured by TechX’s alumni, with five companies having commercialised.