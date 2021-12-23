HELLO and welcome to the AM Business Briefing, as home architecture firm HOKO has passed its £500,000 fundraising target with investment still coming in ahead of the midnight close tonight.

More than 300 investors have already backed the award-winning £15 million-valued firm.

Founder Danny Campbell, who was this week announced as an ambassador for Scottish mental health charity See Me, is now set to begin a recruitment drive to triple HOKO’s total staff number to more than 100, including 30 new architects across the UK.

The campaign on crowdfunding platform Crowdcube is the latest milestone for the fast-growing company which recently received £50,000 of Scottish Edge funding and has passed annual revenue of more than £1m since December last year.

Now, more than ten investors are set to receive “the world’s most expensive brick”, which is a limited-edition, custom-made blue HOKO brick available to anyone who invests more than £25,000.

Described as "Uber for architecture", HOKO has attracted backing from world-class investors Donald Wilson, Graham Campbell and Warren Gee, who now sit on its board.

Mr Campbell said: “This is going to accelerate our growth tremendously. We are grateful to every single investor for putting their money where their mouth is and joining us on our journey to provide the perfect client experience to homeowners around the world.

“We have a clear purpose and unlimited ambition. The next few years are going to be incredibly exciting. The residential architecture industry is completely broken and we’re now in a position to fix it on a global scale.“

The firm offers clients a single-transaction project experience which makes use of technology including virtual reality and artificial intelligence to support the high-end design, build and filling of spaces that transform their homes.

North Sea firms will make ‘near-record’ profits

Oil and gas firms are set to make more money than they have done for years in 2022 helped by the surge in commodity prices and ‘savage’ cost cutting, experts have predicted.

However, investment in the area is likely to remain at near 20-year lows amid uncertainty about what the official drive to cut carbon emissions will mean for the sector.

Read the full story