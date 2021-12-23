HELLO and welcome to the PM Business Briefing, as an opportunity for a restaurant off the Royal Mile in the Scottish capital has come to market.

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has been instructed to sell the vacant restaurant premise in Edinburgh’s Cockburn Street, which previously traded as the Krua Khun Mae Thai Restaurant.

The site is situated on the ground floor of a four storey property within the Old Town, which is popular with tourists and visitors to Edinburgh Castle and other attractions.

The restaurant is also located a short walk from Waverley Station.

The interior

It is described as being decorated to a high standard, the restaurant premises benefits from a bar and restaurant area which can accommodate for 70 covers, along with a fully fitted kitchen and storage room.

Tony Spence, senior business agent at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: “This is a great opportunity for an owner operator or chef to lease a property located in a prime location within the heart of Edinburgh.

"The restaurant premises has been leased out for the last eight years however, this has now come to an end and presents a fantastic opportunity.”

The business is on the market at offers over £25,000 for a new lease.

