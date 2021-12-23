VACANT restaurant premises in Edinburgh's Old Town have been put on the market.
Property adviser Christie & Co has been appointed to market the premises on Edinburgh’s Cockburn Street, which formerly traded as Krua Khun Mae Thai restaurant.
Christie & Co's Tony Spence, who is handling the sale, comments, “This is a great opportunity for an owner operator or chef to lease a property located in a prime location within the heart of Edinburgh.The restaurant premises has been leased out for the last eight years however, this has now come to an end and presents a fantastic opportunity.”
The site is situated on the ground floor of a four-storey property, a short walk from Waverley train station.
The premises feature a bar and restaurant area which can accommodate 70 people, as well as a fully-fitted kitchen and storage room.
The business is on the market at offers over £25,000 for a new lease, Christie & Co said.
