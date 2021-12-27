Digital solutions provider Forensic Analytics has expanded into Scotland following its part in helping Police Scotland prepare for the COP26 conference held earlier this year in Glasgow.
The office in Edinburgh’s George Street is the first to open outside of Forensic Analytics’ headquarters in Hertfordshire and comes after securing a £4.5 million investment from Mercia Asset Management. Forensic Analytics chief executive Steve Rick, who lives in Scotland, will be based there.
He will be joined by Scott McMillan who has been recruited as strategic account manager for Scotland, with other appointments expected to follow.
Set up in 2013, the company's Lima Cell Monitor was used during COP26 to survey radio frequencies in difficult-to-access locations across Glasgow and analyse the data in "super-fast" time.
“I’m delighted that Forensic Analytics has established a physical presence in Edinburgh and am also delighted that Scott McMillan has become our first-ever appointment in Scotland,” Mr Rick said. “Scott will be joined in mid-January by Adrianna Wright as marketing communications manager, and we are working with Edinburgh-based Carlyle Associates to hire our chief marketing officer."
“These will be the first of many future appointments as we continue to build our profile and our business following our successful engagement with Police Scotland during COP26. Forensic Analytics has grown massively over the past eight years, from its founders to a team consisting of 60 R&D specialists, police analysts and former senior investigating officer and our highly respected training team.”
