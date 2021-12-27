As we end 2021 and look forward to 2022 it is easy to be gloomy.

Boris Johnson warns us we face a tidal wave of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Nicola Sturgeon, who clearly went to a posher school, tells us it will be a tsunami. Either way, we are led to believe a big problem is bursting upon us.

Actually there are good grounds for hoping the effect of Omicron on our society and economy will be less than we fear and the greater danger is politicians overreacting, especially in Scotland.

The vaccines do work, even without the third jab protection against severe illness caused by the Omicron variant is high. Our hospitals now have new drugs and techniques to treat Covid patients which decrease dramatically the risk of extreme illness or death. A large number of cases is not a reason to panic. We must not despair.

If Omicron spreads easily but hits us less hard what it will mark is the shift from a pandemic which dramatically distorts our lives to an endemic problem which we manage alongside a number of other threats to our wellbeing.

The crises of drug and alcohol abuse, cancer and cardiovascular disease, homelessness, suicide and poverty have not gone away – our concentration on Covid has worsened all of them. As we get beyond Covid we can return to the hard task of dealing with these long-term problems.

The economy too is in better shape as we look forward to 2022 than might have been expected.

The UK economy shrank by nearly ten per cent in 2020 and it was originally forecast not to recover to its pre-pandemic level until 2023 or 2024 – in fact it is almost there already. If we resist further lockdowns that recovery can continue.

The economy has rebounded so much faster than expected that the problems we are now faced with – labour shortages and inflation – are those which reflect economic strength rather than weakness. Interest rates must go up further but that should be seen as movement towards normality rather than a bad thing.

The world of work has also changed and part of that change will be permanent. More flexibility on hours and location gives workers who juggle complex lives more options, it can shift activity away from London towards other parts of the UK and gives people the chance to live where they want to rather than where they have to. These are good things.

We may even have learnt some helpful longer term lessons. At a national level we will develop better plans to deal with future crises. Companies will reflect on whether it really is wise to have supply chains which rely so much on making parts far away and then moving them around the world – more production nearer home creates opportunities here and helps the environment.

Individuals have rediscovered the pleasure of holidays in the UK, of their local high street, of simpler less frantic lives. Again, these are good things.

Finally, dealing with the Covid-19 crisis has demonstrated the worth of the UK Union.

Devolved Government has allowed Scotland to create specific detailed policies for itself. The UK Government may have made a fool of itself over wallpaper and Christmas parties but it has had two stunning successes.

The reason the economy has rebounded so strongly and unemployment stayed so low is largely because of the furlough scheme which Scotland could not sensibly have afforded on its own at the same scale. The other UK success was the vaccine programme – the UK identified and backed new drugs which allowed the UK to be a world leader in protecting its population. This was in the face of direct opposition from the Scottish Government which wanted us to join the EU vaccine procurement scheme, which proved to be a slow-moving bureaucratic mess. At least two cheers for Britannia are in order.