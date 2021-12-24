FAST-growing Miller Homes is being sold to funds managed by US private equity group Apollo and the housebuilder’s management by Bridgepoint for an undisclosed sum.

While the financial terms were not disclosed, Bridgepoint noted Miller Homes' annual revenues exceeded £1 billion.

Edinburgh-based Miller Homes was established in 1934 and is focused on building high-quality family houses in “regional markets” in Scotland and England, the parties to the deal noted. They added that Miller Homes was “on track for a record 2021”, adding: “The company builds approximately 4,000 homes a year across nine regions with ambitions to grow to 6,000 units annually in the medium term.”

Apollo funds, which have with Miller Homes’ existing management entered into a definitive agreement to buy the business from private equity group Bridgepoint with the deal expected to be completed early next year, highlighted the housebuilder’s strong presence in suburban locations which continue to see strong consumer demand.

Chris Endsor, chief executive officer of Miller Homes, said: “This is an exciting development for Miller Homes in continuing our recent strong momentum. Apollo has deep housing expertise, with a global platform, extensive resources and capital to create value for all stakeholders.”

He added: “I would like to thank the team at Bridgepoint for all the support they have provided during their ownership of the business. The past four years have witnessed a period of expansion and strong operational performance for Miller Homes, as well as having to adapt the business in exceptional circumstances. We have emerged stronger for it and are very well-placed to achieve our medium-term target of 6,000 units.”

Alex Humphreys, partner at Apollo, said: “We are delighted that the Apollo funds are acquiring Miller Homes. Miller Homes has a strong presence in suburban locations that continue to see strong consumer demand, and we look forward to working alongside the talented management team to execute on their growth strategy.”

Jamie Wyatt, partner and co-head of UK investment at Bridgepoint, said: “We are delighted to have supported Miller Homes and its management to grow the business over the last four years. Under our period of ownership, the number of houses sold per annum rose by a third, revenues exceeded £1 billion for the first time and profits increased by almost 50%. The business also expanded into new UK regions and completed two strategic acquisitions. We wish the whole team and their new investors every success in the exciting next phase of the Miller Homes journey.”

Christopher Hojlo, partner at Apollo, said: “We continue to see opportunities to invest in the residential housing market as consumer demand for new homes accelerates. Today’s announcement further builds on Apollo’s continued commitment to the housing sector, most recently including current and pending investments by Apollo and its affiliates in US homebuilder The New Home Company, and leading UK specialist mortgage lender Foundation Home Loans. We look forward to leveraging our industry knowledge and relationships to scale the business and to provide more customers with high-quality family homes.”

The Apollo funds have committed financing to complete the acquisition and expect to redeem the existing financing prior to the transaction's close, the parties to the deal said. They added that “the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022”.