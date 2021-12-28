By Ian McConnell

SOME politicians in Scotland have a view of business based on fictional character Arthur Daley from Minder or the stereotype of an overseas multinational exploiting the local workforce, the chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce believes.

Stuart Patrick also highlighted his view that the Scottish Government faces a challenge in its relationship with business in terms of a perception that it is more interested in emphasising the responsibilities of companies than in debating how to create more enterprise.

READ MORE: What did Brexit hardliner Lord Frost think was going to happen?

Mr Patrick told The Herald: “I know the Scottish Government has been getting dog’s abuse over its relationship with business. I think the challenge the Scottish Government has to overcome, given what I hear from members, is the general impression is the Scottish Government will tend to turn to [policies] about the responsibilities of business, whether that is about fair work, [the] wellbeing economy, [a] four-day working week. They are more comfortable exploring and debating those issues than debating how you create more enterprise, how you grow the business base, how you deal with research commercialisation.”

READ MORE: Boris Johnson tax hike adds to inflation and interest rates misery: Ian McConnell

He asked whether people “seriously think [First Minister] Nicola Sturgeon gets up in the morning and thinks about the business birth-rate” and commercialisation of research more than “about net zero and fair work”.

Mr Patrick added: “The business community I talk to is absolutely up for tackling the issues around fair work and net zero. The responsible business community has been doing it for years.

“There are some politicians reach for the stereotype of business that is more your Arthur Daley or overseas multinational exploitation of the labour force, rather than the true nature of the business people I speak to – they almost all live in the local community. They want people to be better off – they know it is better for everyone. They want to tackle climate change – they know it is good for everyone. A lot of innovation around net zero – it is going to come from those people.”

He flagged the efforts and achievements of Scottish Power chief executive Keith Anderson, Loganair boss Jonathan Hinkles, Scotch whisky distiller Edrington’s chief executive, Scott McCroskie, and Alastair Wylie, executive chairman of construction group CCG (Scotland).

Mr Patrick said: “They reflect more the pattern of attitude in this part of the world than the exception.”

Asked what he would like to see the Scottish Government do, Mr Patrick said: “I think we would like to see more of the Cabinet in amongst the business community, asking what their priorities are.”