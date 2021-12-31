HELLO and welcome to the AM Business Briefing, as Scottish cosmetic industry college GlamCandy is linking up with luxury retail brand Harrods at its first new site outside London.

The new H Beauty location in St James Quarter, Edinburgh, is offering make-up students their first step into the luxury cosmetic industry.

The college has been working with H Beauty and L’Oreal to help advertise new roles within the industry, and so far, two students have been recruited for roles with high-end brands such as luxury make-up and skincare brand, Charlotte Tilbury, and Magnetic Lash.

H Beauty said it is keen to support local talent through and alongside homegrown artistic talent, the store will also feature Scottish brands such as Vieve, Lola’s Lashes, and Kingdom Scotland.

Paulina Siembor, GlamCandy creative director, educator and professional make-up artist, said: “The demand for makeup artists within the industry has been increasing over the years and we are so glad that GlamCandy has been recognised as a leading training provider who is able to give their students these hands-on experiences. To partner with a brand like Harrods is going to really help kickstart our students' careers.”

Rocio Lahoz, GlamCandy graduate, said: "During my time studying at GlamCandy I developed my artistic skills more than I could have ever imagined. I learned so many new techniques and trends that I didn’t know about, I discovered my own 'identity' in the makeup world and what makes me feel confident.

“What I loved the most was that we were also taught how to prepare for job interviews. It made me feel 100% more confident out of college and helped me out to get my current job at Charlotte Tilbury for H Beauty, Harrods in the new St James Quarter."

Heidi Freeman, talent acquisition partner at L’Oreal, said: “To offer a world-class client experience at the counter, we need beauty-loving people who are eager to learn, excited to develop, and who genuinely care about our clients.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to have fresh talent from GlamCandy, who are beauty experts, to bring our brand story to life at L’Oréal.”

