Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, has been awarded a CBE for services to the promotion of Scottish and UK international trade.

Her latest recognition in the Queen's New Year Honours comes after Ms Cameron was previously made an OBE in 2013 for services to business and commerce. She said she was "deeply honoured and humbled" by this latest accolade.

"I am truly thankful to my family, my colleagues and my friends for supporting me throughout my career," Ms Cameron said. "I am also grateful to have the privilege of working with so many talented and outstanding businesses and leaders who continue to inspire and motivate me to do more for our business communities.

"I am so proud of how Scottish businesses and the Scottish Chambers of Commerce Network have continued to forge ahead. This award is a tribute to all businesses who, even in times of crisis, push the boundaries of innovation and trade, and continue to seize the opportunities."

Ms Cameron has led the expansion of Scotland's trade relationships across the world which has included the signing of 40 country-to-country market agreements and the establishment of new Scottish trade offices, with the first opened in Yantai, China.

She also created a global network of Scottish Chamber ambassadors to enable faster access to markets using their in-market expertise and connections.

Further achievements include spearheading new public-private partnerships with the Scottish Government involving 500 new small and medium exporters, with those participating increasing turnover by up to £20 million and in the past three years alone, creating more than 300 new jobs.

Ms Cameron added:"I will continue to champion Scottish and British businesses to the world and remain steadfastly committed to working in collaboration with civic society to accelerate our recovery, growth and future position in the global marketplace."