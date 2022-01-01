The co-founder and outgoing managing director of North Berwick campervan converter Jerba has been named a double winner in the Edinburgh and Lothians regional Director of the Year Awards run by the Institute of Directors (IoD).

Praised for his leadership on customer service and employee wellbeing, Simon Poole took the top prize in the category for small to medium-sized businesses as well as the overall regional award. The wins recognise his work managing employee-owned Jerba Campervans, which he co-founded with his wife Cath in 2006.

With the exception of 2020, the company has witnessed increased turnover every year since its inception, with business surging again over the last year as it capitalises on the staycation boom. Judges described Mr Poole as a great example of an authentic leader.

READ MORE: Jerba campervan order boom fuelled by staycations gives 'cushion' amid Brexit woe

“Since founding Jerba, my vision has been clear: long term market growth, job security for all employees with fair work and healthy sustainable profits," he said.

“I feel that I understand our customers, I know our market and I value the team. Employee engagement is at the core of the business and all employees are involved in innovation, continual improvement and future strategy."

Mr Poole's win coincides with plans for him to move into the role of chairman, with a new managing director to be recruited in 2022.

READ MORE: Volkswagen backs North Berwick campervan converter Jerba

He added: “As of 2022, the search will be on for a person who will be able to continue to consolidate Jerba’s position in the high-quality sector of the UK campervan market.

"We will be aiming to find someone capable of rolling out a diversification strategy to also take the business into new market areas while also demonstrating a real commitment to the employee ownership model of fair work and long-term job security.”

Employing 14 people who benefit from a yearly and equal share of profits, Jerba completes approximately 55 conversions every year. The firm has customers throughout the UK and is the only VW accredited campervan converter based in Scotland.