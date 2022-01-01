ARRAN Resort operator Auchrannie Holdings has posted a pre-tax profit in its annual accounts.

The Companies House documents show that in the year to March 31, 2021 revenues fell to £3.6 million against £8.2m in 2020, while it recorded a pre-profit of £90,000 compared to a loss the year before of £431,000.

The award-winning hotel and spa operator reported furlough support of £1.9m this year.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the company’s operations," Auchrannie said. “The company was forced to close the resort at the end of March 2020 due to government guidelines, reducing income towards the end of the prior year and into the start of the current year.”

The resort had to close again at the start of November 2020 because of government restrictions and did not reopen until April 2021.

“The company accessed the government’s furlough scheme during the year to reduce costs while the resort was closed and also took advantage of a CBILS loan,” Auchrannie also said.

“The company depends on its existing bank facilities to meet its day-to-day working capital requirements.”

It said it expects to be able to “operate within these facilities for the foreseeable future”, adding: “The directors have obtained confirmation from the bank that they will continue to be supportive into 2022 and beyond.”

Directors’ remuneration was £196,000 against £290,000 the year before, and remuneration paid to key management members was £235,000 compared with £353,000 in 2020.

The wages and salaries bill was £3.4m against £4.2m the year prior, with 174 employees in 2021 compared to 179 in 2020.

In September, Auchrannie said it had between 20 to 30 vacancies to fill, meaning it was unable to operate at full capacity, and at that stage it was offering customers £1,000 in vouchers if they find new employees.