RSM UK has hailed a hike on activity in Scotland, advising on over 30 deals this year with a combined value of over £400 million.
The accountancy giant said the total represents a 75 per cent uplift in value when compared to last year and an increase of 228% when compared with pre-pandemic levels.
RSM said the Scottish team advised on a range of high-profile deals in 2021 with specialists working with Oaktree Capital on its $140m acquisition of Sanlam Wealth, Mattioli Woods on the purchase of Ludlow Wealth Management, and with Independent Wealth Planners on more than 10 transactions.
The team has also advised on Scottish deals including the sale of Axios Systems plc to IFS, Circularity Capital’s investment in P2i, the acquisition of Roylance Pharma by US client Infinity BiologiX, and the Aim listings of Calnex and Parsley Box.
Angela Toner, of RSM UK, said: “Activity in the Scottish market remains strong, and I am delighted that our dedicated financial services transactions team in Scotland is now well established as a key adviser to high profile consolidators in the very active wealth management sector.
"With high levels of liquidity in the market and continued low interest rates, the level of cash in the market will continued to drive strong levels of M&A activity into the new year."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.