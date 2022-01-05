By Scott Wright

ACCOUNTANCY giant PwC has appointed company veteran Jason Morris as the new leader of its Scottish operation.

Mr Morris, a transaction services partner who heads the firm’s deals practice from Edinburgh, will replace Claire Reid as regional leader for Scotland. Ms Reid, who became the first woman to head PwC in Scotland when she was appointed in July 2019, is moving to the post of UK head of forensics.

Mr Morris is a PwC veteran of 30 years during which he has advised on more than 300 transactions. He will combine his Scottish leadership position with the role of head of the firm’s UK deals renewables practice.

Mr Morris, who will lead a team of more than 1,000 people across Scotland, said: “Having spent almost 30 years working for PwC in Scotland it is an honour to lead the fantastic team we have across Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen. I take on this role at a challenging time. Businesses of all sizes across all sectors are facing some serious headwinds as we head into 2022, but look deep enough and there are some real game-changing opportunities too – particularly when you consider our potential in renewable energy, technology, and financial services. We’ve got a resilient, innovative business community here in Scotland and I can’t wait to get out there in 2022 to lead our engagement.”

Ms Reid said: “It has been an absolute privilege to lead PwC in Scotland over the last two and a half years. The period has been dominated by Covid-19, but for me it’s the achievements that we made, from our work during COP26 to improvements in diversity and social mobility, and the investment in our people and our technology that will stay with me.”

Separately, PwC has named Martin Cowie as senior partner in its Aberdeen office. He replaces Kevin Reynard, who will retire in June after 34 years with the firm.

Mr Cowie said: “With energy transition well under way, I look forward to picking up the amazing job Kevin has done over the last seven years. Aberdeen stands in a strong position as the economic recovery picks up pace, with a hugely skilled workforce already adapting to energy transition – this is the story that will dominate the decade here and beyond in the north-east, and I look forward to playing my part in it.”