THE Scottish hotel sector has received a vote of confidence with the investment by a major northern European owner in a city centre hotel.
Swedish hotels giant Pandox has said it has entered into an agreement to acquire the 146-room Adagio Aparthotel in Edinburgh, with the total transaction value amounting to £40.5 million including transfer tax and will be financed by cash and existing credit facilities.
Stockholm-based Pandox expects the hotel to contribute about £2.2m in net operating income per year in a normalised market.
Liia Nõu, chief executive of Pandox, said: “We are very pleased to acquire Adagio Aparthotel Edinburgh. It is an attractive hotel property in an exciting segment in a dynamic and expanding city.
“The hotel is strategically and centrally located in one of the most attractive hotel markets in the UK with well-diversified demand and very good RevPAR levels. The acquisition provides exposure towards the extended stay segment, which we hope will grow over time as part of our portfolio.”
The transaction is made in form of acquisition of assets and liabilities, including the property and an existing revenue-based lease with minimum guaranteed rent with a remaining term of 15 years, Pandox said.
The property also has four additional small tenants. The seller is MAS PLC.
Adagio Aparthotel is a described as a strategically located extended stay hotel and is close to Waverley Station.
Pandox’s hotel property portfolio consists of 157 hotels with 35,000 hotel rooms in 15 countries.
