By Ian McConnell

Business Editor

ABERDEEN-based oil services company EnerMech has revealed it was awarded more than half-a-billion pounds of new contracts in 2021.

EnerMech, acquired by US-based private equity giant The Carlyle Group in December 2018, said it had increased its headcount by around 30 per cent, compared with 2020, with some of the new contracts already under way and others “commencing imminently”.

Asked what the current workforce number is, a spokeswoman for EnerMech replied: “The global headcount is now between 3,500 to 4,000, depending on mobilisations under way.”

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: A year on, we’re all reaping what the Brexiters sowed

EnerMech, which operates in 26 countries and provides mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and integrity services, noted the £500 million-plus of business won last year had come from “new and existing clients across…target end markets, including the energy, renewables, infrastructure, nuclear and waste-to-energy sectors”.

Christian Brown of EnerMech

It said: “In response to the headwinds caused by low oil prices and the impact of coronavirus restrictions, EnerMech adopted a swift and proactive approach to the market that complemented its diversification strategy, with a priority focus on the health and wellbeing of its people while continuing to deliver consistent and safe service to its clients.”

READ MORE: Caledonian MacBrayne should be treated as national treasure: Ian McConnell

Oil prices have rebounded strongly from the lows to which they sank as the Covid-19 pandemic took hold. Brent crude futures were yesterday afternoon trading above $81 a barrel. At the height of lockdown in April 2020, Brent crude fell below $20 a barrel.

Sandeep Sharma, chief financial officer of EnerMech, said the company was “on course for continued growth this year and beyond, growth that will safeguard jobs and create new ones”.

EnerMech chief executive Christian Brown said:”We are delivering several milestone campaigns for existing and new clients in the sectors we have traditionally supported, as well as new end markets and new regions.”

The company’s services span pre-commissioning, operations and maintenance, and “late-life support/ decommissioning”.