HELLO and welcome to the AM Business Briefing, as engineers at the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland have hailed a link-up with an eco-fashion brand to make sustainable “catwalk-worthy” accessories using 3D printing technology.

ROCIO said that following a research and development project with the Renfrewshire based research centre, which is operated by the University of Strathclyde, a reinvented signature ROCIO handbag is set to debut at Paris Fashion Week in March.

The tie-up is described as “an excellent example of innovative and sustainable manufacturing techniques taking place here in Scotland”.

ROCIO is a luxury eco-fashion brand founded in Scotland and renowned for its decorative handbags, which are traditionally individually sculpted from harvested acacia wood over a meticulous 19 stage process. Celebrities including models Irina Shayk and Kate Upton as well as actress Susan Sarandon have all been photographed wearing the handbags.

The firm said it was eager to explore new, sustainable ways of manufacturing and combine the technological capabilities at NMIS.

Hamish Menzies, ROCIO creative director, said: "We are really taken aback by the results. We're at the heart of sustainable fashion and take pride in each accessory being a uniquely creative masterpiece. The pieces produced are works of art and this unique leather handbag concept delivers outstanding beauty in a structured art form which I believe pushes the boundaries of design.

"For us, exploring the use of a 3D printed prototype is more cost, time and material efficient in the long term. Through using this technology, we are one step closer to improving our endeavours to be even more sustainable, whilst unlocking and embracing the future capabilities of our industry."

Andrew Brawley, NMIS research and design engineer, said: "A core aim of NMIS is to engage with and support SMEs to facilitate a positive impact on the local economy and the wider industry. We have a team dedicated to helping SMEs in their route to innovation and exploitation of new goods and services in response to industry needs, and this ROCIO project is a prime example.

"We hope this will be the beginning of a long-trusted relationship with the team at ROCIO as this new exploration showcases the endless possibilities available.”

