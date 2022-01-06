HELLO and welcome to the PM Business Briefing, as Glasgow-based legal technology firm Exizent has said it has hit a number of significant milestones including signing its 50th customer and raising its staff numbers to over 35, just over a year after launching.

It offers a cloud-based bereavement platform, which enables users to capture all estate information, upload and securely store documents, personal details, assets and liabilities, generate and populate forms and run data searches to quickly populate missing information.

Glover Priest, a law firm operating across Birmingham, Staffordshire and Northamptonshire and North Wales-based Hughes Parry is the latest client to sign up to Exizent’s platform.

Exizent launched in September 2020 and early adopters of the platform include Friends Legal and Thorntons, while Trust Inheritance Group signed up in May 2021.

A partnership with Experian has meant Exizent has been able to address a major challenge for legal service practitioners by making the process of identifying key banking assets and financial liabilities associated with an estate "faster and more reliable, including those not necessarily known to relatives or family executors".

Legal professionals and firms using the Exizent platform now have access to an Experian report with data about the deceased in minutes, a process that often takes a solicitor many weeks to complete.

In another significant milestone, Exizent has seen team numbers reach 35 following the recruitment of two new marketing specialists.

Nick Cousins, founder and chief executive of Exizent, said: “Our ultimate aim is to become an integral part of the bereavement journey. While we are pleased to have achieved so much already, we are only a year into our mission, and have huge ambitions for the continued development and improvement of the platform."

