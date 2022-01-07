A SCOTTISH eco-fashion brand has linked up with industrial engineers to create a range of new sustainable luxury products.

The National Manufacturing Institute Scotland has hailed the tie-up with the ROCIO brand which involves making accessories using 3D printing technology.

ROCIO said that following a research and development project with the Renfrewshire based research centre, which is operated by the University of Strathclyde, a reinvented signature ROCIO handbag is set to debut at Paris Fashion Week in March.

The fashion brand founded in Scotland and known for its decorative handbags, which are usually individually sculpted from harvested acacia wood over a 19-stage process. Celebrities including models Irina Shayk and Kate Upton as well as actress Susan Sarandon have all been photographed wearing the handbags.

The firm said it was eager to explore new, sustainable ways of manufacturing and combine the technological capabilities at NMIS.

Hamish Menzies, ROCIO creative director, said: "We are really taken aback by the results. We're at the heart of sustainable fashion and take pride in each accessory being a uniquely creative masterpiece.

"The pieces produced are works of art and this unique leather handbag concept delivers outstanding beauty in a structured art form which I believe pushes the boundaries of design.

"For us, exploring the use of a 3D printed prototype is more cost, time and material efficient in the long term. Through using this technology, we are one step closer to improving our endeavours to be even more sustainable, whilst unlocking and embracing the future capabilities of our industry."

Andrew Brawley, of NMIS, pictured said that the facility is a key partner for SMEs, and added: "We hope this will be the beginning of a long-trusted relationship with the team at ROCIO as this new exploration showcases the endless possibilities available.”