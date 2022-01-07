By Scott Wright
WEIR Group has declared it will set new company-wide targets for emissions reductions in line with climate science and the Science Based Targets initiative.
The Glasgow-based engineering giant, which provides equipment to miners around the world, said the move will strengthen its bid to reduce emissions from its own operations and its wider supply chain.
The Science Based Targets initiative was set up to drive action on climate change in the private sector by helping companies set science-based emissions reductions targets. It is a partnership between CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project), the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).
Weir expects to publish its updated targets and have them validated during 2022.
Weir chief executive Jon Stanton said: “Weir technology has been at the heart of transforming industries throughout our 150-year history and we have unique expertise in developing solutions that will help make mining more sustainable. Transforming the environmental footprint of the mining sector will not be easy but it is essential. Adopting science-based targets sees us stepping up our commitment to our customers, and society.”
Shares in Weir closed down 4.7% at 1,743.3p.
