By Scott Wright

THE co-founder of employee-owned Jerba Campervans has revealed plans to hand over the day-to-day running of the business.

Simon Poole established Jerba with wife Cath in 2006, when he turned his passion for building VW Transporter conversions into a business. The North Berwick-based company made a successful transition into employee ownership in 2018, and now Mr Poole is preparing to hand over responsibility for the daily operation of the company to a new boss.

As the search for a managing director gets under way, Jerba announced that Mr Poole would move into the role of chairman at the company.

Mr Poole said running the business has been the “greatest thrill of my life”.

He noted: “It has been fantastic to see the company grow so successfully and this success is down to the remarkable team we have behind us who strive for excellent craftsmanship and customer experience.

“I’m now looking to hand the daily reins over to some capable hands to continue Jerba’s success and innovation and to look after the wonderful team.”