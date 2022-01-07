By Scott Wright
THE co-founder of employee-owned Jerba Campervans has revealed plans to hand over the day-to-day running of the business.
Simon Poole established Jerba with wife Cath in 2006, when he turned his passion for building VW Transporter conversions into a business. The North Berwick-based company made a successful transition into employee ownership in 2018, and now Mr Poole is preparing to hand over responsibility for the daily operation of the company to a new boss.
As the search for a managing director gets under way, Jerba announced that Mr Poole would move into the role of chairman at the company.
Mr Poole said running the business has been the “greatest thrill of my life”.
He noted: “It has been fantastic to see the company grow so successfully and this success is down to the remarkable team we have behind us who strive for excellent craftsmanship and customer experience.
“I’m now looking to hand the daily reins over to some capable hands to continue Jerba’s success and innovation and to look after the wonderful team.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.