Disruption caused by snow in Glasgow has left some parents asking whether schools will open today.
The falling snow has already hit public transport while some roads were blocked with cars on Friday morning.
The Met Office has now issued a yellow weather warning for ice and snow across Glasgow and much of Scotland's East coast.
Here's what you need to know about school closures in Glasgow...
Latest updates on Glasgow's school closures
There are currently no reported closures or delayed start times at schools in Glasgow, though we will keep this article updated with the latest news.
There are also currently no reported closures or delayed start times at schools in North Lanarkshire and East Dunbartonshire Council.
South Lanarkshire Council has confirmed that some schools in the area will open later due to the falling snow.
As of the latest update, the following schools will open at 10am this morning:
- Beckford Primary School
- Biggar Primary School
- Black Mount Primary School and Nursery
- Blackwood Primary School and Nursery
- Carstairs Junction Primary School
- Crawforddyke Primary School
- Douglas Primary School
- Forth Primary School
- Kirkton Primary School
- Larkhall Children's Centre
- Rigside and Rural Community Nursery
- Abington Rigside and Rural Community Nursery
- Black Mount Stonehouse Primary School
- St Anthony's Primary School
- St Leonard's Primary School
- St Mary's Primary
- Larkhall St Paul's Primary School and Nursery
- Tinto Primary School
- West Mains School
- Woodhill Early Learning and Childcare Centre
- Lanark Primary School
- Udston Primary School
