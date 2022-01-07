HELLO and welcome to the AM Business Briefing, as Kura, the Glasgow-based customer service outsourcer, has hailed a new recruitment drive in the UK and South Africa with a total of 450 new roles created including 100 still available.

The business has created more than 350 jobs with the expansion of its international operations in South Africa, opening its second contact centre north of Durban. New staff are joining its existing operations to service a succession of recent international contract wins for Kura. It will bring the total number of staff at its two South African sites to 650.

Kura’s is also recruiting for various roles across the UK and South Africa, with over 100 vacancies currently open.

It said it provides a range of technologically advanced contact centre services and software solutions for some of the world’s most successful brands, “making it one of the fastest-growing outsourcers headquartered in the UK”.

Along with its Glasgow HQ, it also has UK sites in Sunderland and Liverpool.

Janine Hunt, client partnership director at Kura, said: “The rapid expansion of our team in South Africa means that we have greater agility and flexibility to deliver tailor-made solutions for globally-focused customers. Whether you require software solutions for web chat, social media advisors, or traditional phone call handlers, our expansion allows us to manage multiple customer channels from across the globe.

“Servicing UK and multi-national clients with industry leading customer service is at the forefront of everything we do.”

The expansion is part of the company’s plans to grow its activity in South Africa in the next 12 months, with an aim to double its workforce.

Julie McIntosh, chief culture officer at Kura, said: “We’re thrilled with our location in South Africa. The coastal district of Umhlanga just north of Durban offers a stunning European-style culture that attracts high profile businesses from all over the world.

“With the second Kura contact centre now open, we’ve doubled our capacity over the last three months. We’re very excited by the opportunities we are creating in Durban and know that the roles we are creating are giving people the opportunity to change their lives."

Tennent's owner issues profit warning

THE owner of Tennent’s Lager has issued a profit warning after trading conditions were “significantly impacted” by the reintroduction of coronavirus restrictions in the UK and Ireland in December, sending shares down nearly six per cent in early trading this morning.

C&C Group warned its profit outcome for the second half of its current financial year will be “affected by the nature, extent and duration of government restrictions”.

David Lonsdale: Local councils must act to boost our town centres

Much of the retail industry’s attention in the first half of 2022 is rightly focusing on next steps for the pandemic and economy recovery.

The brilliant Covid vaccination programme is helping quell the worst harms of the virus, however more stringent public health advice coupled with fresh government restrictions in stores such as physical distancing are impacting shopper footfall. Store visits fell 23 per cent in December compared to the same period two years ago, during the most important trading period for many stores.

