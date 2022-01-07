SHELL has recorded strong growth in profits following the surge in gas prices which has triggered an energy crisis in the UK.
The company said the results of its gas division for the last quarter of 2021 are expected to be significantly higher compared to the preceding three months.
Last month Shell shelved plans to develop the huge Cambo find off Shetland after facing opposition from campaigners.
