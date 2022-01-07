As an investor that is just venturing into the crypto space, it could be hard to come up with a list of five of the best cryptos to invest in that will help you diversify your investment portfolio.

Cryptocurrencies came to life in 2008, after the creation of Bitcoin. Over the years, Bitcoin has grown in value, adoption and popularity. It is termed the primary cryptocurrency because it was the first to be introduced in the market.

However, with thousands of coins in the market currently, the dominance of Bitcoin in the market has reduced.

Investors are now seeking altcoins to provide formidable return multiples.

Below is a list of five of the best new cryptos to invest in

Lucky Block - Overall Best Crypto to invest in 2022

Solana - One of the most bought cryptocurrencies last year

Basic Attention Token - One of the most promising projects for 2022

Cosmos - Crypto meant to explode in 2022

Shiba Inu - The best meme coin to invest in 2022

You can find an overview below of all the coins mentioned in this list here:

1) Lucky Block

The first best crypto to invest in 2022 is perhaps Lucky Block. When looking at the coins you want to add to your portfolio, you need to evaluate the innovativeness to ensure that the coin has the potential for making future gains. Lucky Block has been created by an innovative team that ensures the project will achieve success in a highly competitive space.

At first, they started with their telegram group, which now has over 15.000 investors and is on the rise.

Lucky Block seeks to create a safe space for online gambling. Over the years, the internet boom has made it possible for gambling to become an online sensation. Players globally can access their favourite platforms and place their wagers. However, the fear of being scammed has remained a major concern, and this deters many from venturing into the sector.

This is where Lucky Block steps in. The project seeks to create a safe space for online gambling, allowing people to place highly risky bets without worrying about being duped.

The Lucky Block project is based on Binance Smart Chain. This is one of the scalable networks in the market, and it seeks to enable projects to develop without worrying about the high transaction fees of lagging transactions on the network.

Besides creating a safe space, Lucky Block also seeks to create a worldwide lottery platform where players are not restricted by their geographical locations or traditional financial systems. This brings transparency, fairness and convenience to online gaming and lottery.

Lucky Block also has a strong working process that ensures the project's future is guaranteed. Each transaction carried out on the Lucky Block platform is charged a fee, wherein 4% goes to the Lottery Pool, another 4% goes to the Liquidity Pool, 3% goes towards NFT, and gaming royalty and 1% goes to token burning. This process ensures that an investor who purchases Lucky Block tokens can generate major returns in the future because of the innovativeness and dedication of the team behind the project.

2) Solana - New cryptocurrency network solving issues



The other best crypto to buy and invest in 2022 is Solana. Solana was launched in 2020, but it has grown to become one of the most popular and dominant blockchains in the market in just a few years.

Solana operates through a proof-of-history (PoH) consensus. By taking this alternative route, the blockchain stands as one of the most scalable ones in the market. Solana currently ranks as the fastest blockchain in the market, as it is believed to process around 60,000 transactions per second (TPS).

The TPS for the Solana blockchain is even higher than that of Visa, which makes this blockchain suitable for solving the issue of slow transactions in the traditional financial sector.

The other area where the Solana blockchain also scores highly is in its adoption by decentralized finance (DeFi) projects and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). In August 2020, Solana was used in developing one of the popular NFT collections in the market, leading to the price of SOL increasing by almost eight times, which made it one of the top crypto to invest in 2021.

The other factor to note about Solana is its growing total value locked (TVL). The network's adoption by developers has increased the demand for SOL tokens, and now, Solana ranks as one of the largest blockchains by total value locked.

Additionally, Solana is believed to be one of the most formidable Ethereum killers. The network seeks to solve most of the issues faced on the Ethereum blockchain, such as high gas fees and slow speeds. By offering high speeds and low fees, Solana's adoption has continued to grow - EconomyWatch cites it as a firm favourite in its article on the best crypto exchange uk.

3) Basic Attention Token (BAT) - Behind the Brave browser



The other token on our list is Basic Attention Token (BAT). One of the factors one can evaluate when choosing the cryptocurrencies to have in a portfolio is whether the technological backing of these tokens matches the future changes in the crypto space and the entire tech sector.

The BAT token is behind the Brave browser. Brave is a decentralized browser that gives users control over the content they consume. The token ranks among those with the most potential because the concept of decentralization is also becoming popular in online spaces such as social media.

Analysts in the crypto space believe that Web 3 will be the next stage for the growth of the internet. Due to the functionality of the Brave browser, it is believed to be one of the main contributors of Web 3. The network can solve most, if not all, of the issues that users face when they are using browsers developed by Web 2 companies.

A lot of early users of the Brave browser have also been early adopters of BAT, which made it one of the best crypto to invest.

The Brave browser tracks the time and attention consumers spend on websites listed on the browser. After that, the browser implements an efficient way of distributing the revenues between advertisers, publishers and other people that consume online content and ads. This gives people using the browser control over their interactions, which creates a decentralized online system.

4) Cosmos - Green Alternative to Bitcoin Mining



The other best cryptocurrency to buy is Cosmos, popularly known as ATOM. In fact, ATOM emerged as the best cryptocurrency to buy in 2022 because of the tremendous gains made by the token during the year of 2021. The gains are expected to continue into 2022 because of the innovative technology behind the coin.

Cosmos ranks as one of the best coins to buy in the market. Known as the green alternative to Bitcoin Mining, Cosmos has been gaining a lot of traction and popularity due to its proof-of-work which is meant to be connecting an ecosystem of blockchains.

People who were looking at how to Buy Bitcoin, are now seen looking at how to buy Cosmos.

Blockchain transactions become more expensive as more decentralized applications pop up, which use the same networks as Ethereum, Bitcoin and Polygon (MATIC). These D’apps involve such things as Play to Earn games, NFTs, and Bitcoin wallets.

Furthermore, the Cosmos team comprises innovators that guarantee the project will emerge successful in the future. As such, the project has been under development over the past year and gained a lot of popularity. ATOM could be considered one of the best crypto to invest in 2022.

5) Shiba Inu - Best meme coin to invest in 2022



Shiba Inu is a meme token that has emerged as one of the best-performing tokens in the market. Shiba Inu emerged as the best cryptocurrency to invest in 2021 after making a notable bull run and recording staggering gains towards new all-time highs.

Shiba Inu is one of the meme coins created out of inspiration from Dogecoin. Despite lacking a strong use case, Shiba Inu has emerged as one of the best cryptocurrency to buy, and it has amassed over one million token holders in such a short time.

Meme coins usually derive their value from crypto market hype. In October 2021, Shiba Inu enjoyed much hype that led to the meme coin ranking among the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. While it has since slumped from these levels, the meme coin is still enjoying growing attention, given that it has not erased all of the gains made during its strong uptrend in October.

Additionally, Shiba Inu boasts of having a stronger use case than most meme coins in the market. This is because of the ShibaSwap protocol. ShibaSwap is a DeFi project that allows SHIB holders to stake their tokens on the network and earn interest. ShibaSwap has become a preferable option by SHIB because instead of selling, they stake their tokens to earn more rewards.

In 2021, Shiba Inu recorded increased adoption by being endorsed as a means of payment on different platforms. This helps to drive value and increase the token holders for this token. In 2021, the crypto market could record increased interest in meme coins, and as SHIB is one of the dominant players in the niche, the token could make notable gains, making it a best new cryptocurrency to invest in.

Disclaimer: Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product. No UK or EU investor protection. Tax on profits may apply. Your capital is at risk. Additionally, 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

This communication is for information and education purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice, a personal recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation to buy or sell, any financial instruments. This material has been prepared without taking into account any particular recipient's investment objectives or financial situation, and has not been prepared in accordance with the legal and regulatory requirements to promote independent research. Any references to past or future performance of a financial instrument, index or a packaged investment product are not, and should not be taken as, a reliable indicator of future results.