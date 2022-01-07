HELLO and welcome to the PM Business Briefing, as a new green innovation park at the site of a former Michelin plant has shared a first look at its flagship space, the Innovation Hub.

Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc, a joint venture between Michelin, Dundee City Council and Scottish Enterprise, aims to drive growth and diversity in the Scottish economy as a sustainable mobility and decarbonisation centre.

The Innovation Hub will be a purpose-built facility at the heart of MSIP, supporting collaboration and innovation between organisations of different shapes and sizes.

It will be a place where businesses and researchers can work together on developing, testing, and commercialising new products and services for a sustainable, low carbon future.

Alongside the 1,200 square metre physical development, MSIP will deliver an associated programme of innovation activity and will provide access to support programmes.

The facilities, which will include hot-desking, meetings rooms, event spaces, design workshops and a café, will be available to everyone working on the Innovation Parc and others that can benefit from what it offers.

Dundee City Council previously secured £3.5 million of funding from the Tay Cities Deal Industrial Investment Fund to support the Innovation Hub.

Detailed design work is already under way, and the planning application has been submitted.

Robertson Construction was appointed in 2020 as the build contractor for MSIP’s wider transformation programme, which was procured through Procurement Hub Major Projects framework. Construction will begin on the Innovation Hub in early 2022 with completion expected in 2023.

Colin McIlraith, chief operating officer at MSIP said: “The Innovation Hub is a core part of the transformation programme, which is already underway and brings everything else that we offer at MSIP together.

“The design for the Innovation Hub provides a dynamic space housing a changing mixture of people, all aspiring to achieve the same goal of net zero. It’s also important to showcase our mission in everything we do, and we’ve worked hard to ensure that the design considers the environmental impact of the space, both in its development and in the future when it will be in use.

“It’s great to be able to now share what the Innovation Hub will look like. It’s ambitious but achievable, which is what MSIP is all about.”

Travel enquiries snap back with lifting of Scottish testing restrictions

Changes to travel regulations in Scotland have had an immediate impact on booking enquiries, according to the country's professional body for travel agents.

Followng the announcement earlier this week of equivalent rule changes in England, SNP ministers yesterday confirmed the axing of the need for fully vaccinated international arrivals into Scotland to self-isolate.

