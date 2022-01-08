KURA, the Glasgow-based customer service outsourcer, has created more than 350 jobs with the expansion of its international operations in South Africa, opening its second contact centre north of Durban, writes Brian Donnelly.
New staff are joining its existing operations to service a succession of recent international contract wins for Kura. It will bring the total number of staff at its two South African sites to 650.
Kura is also recruiting for various roles across the UK and South Africa, with over 100 vacancies currently open.
It said it provides a range of technologically advanced contact centre services and software solutions for some of the world’s most successful brands.
Along with its Glasgow HQ, it also has UK sites in Sunderland and Liverpool.
Janine Hunt, client partnership director at Kura, said: “The rapid expansion of our team in South Africa means that we have greater agility and flexibility to deliver tailor-made solutions for globally-focused customers. Whether you require software solutions for web chat, social media advisors, or traditional phone call handlers, our expansion allows us to manage multiple customer channels from across the globe."
