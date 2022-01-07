Property developer Soller Group has submitted a planning application to Glasgow City Council for the second phase of its Carrick Square office development.

The proposed second phase comprises 270,000 sq ft of Grade A space.

Soller Group said that “the application represents a strong confidence in Glasgow’s commercial property sector and is likely to generate in excess of 3,000 jobs throughout the lifecycle of the project”. It noted phase one of the Carrick Square development had full planning permission.

The property developer said: “Designed by Glasgow-based Mosaic Architecture + Design, the proposal for the second phase of Carrick Square is the latest advancement in the masterplan to revitalise the Broomielaw and will sit in the heart of Glasgow’s international financial services district.”

It said the proposed development, located between Brown Street and Carrick Street, would replace homelessness charity Glasgow City Mission’s building, as well as Carrick House, from which plant-hire company GAP Group is relocating its head office, and another small premises.

Plans for the second phase of Carrick Square include a new public realm linking Brown Street and Carrick Street, with 17 “column-free” floors of around 17,000 sq ft each around a central core, with a landscaped plaza to the north which could accommodate outdoor events and gatherings.

Soller Group said: “As part of the project Soller Group has been working closely alongside Glasgow City Mission to explore the possibilities of acquiring a flexible space in an area of the city that is more helpful for its guests.

“Soller have been in discussions with Glasgow City Mission for some time regarding their current address. As part of these discussions Glasgow City Mission have made known some of their criteria for an improved base of operations in the city.”

Charles Maasz, chief executive of the charity, said: ‘Soller have been working closely with us and have been keeping us abreast of developments at every stage. Soller continue to offer all the help possible as we explore options available to us and consider the wider implications of this development and its impact on our services.”

Neil Haining, director of Mosiac Architecture + Design, said: “Phase two of Carrick Square will be a significant and impressive addition to Glasgow's skyline so our design proposals have ensured that it reflects both the heritage and the future of the Broomielaw. The sheer height of the space will create a new landmark, but as well as proposing a thoughtfully designed exterior, occupier wellbeing has been very much at the forefront of this project. South facing aspects, a roof terrace, landscaped outdoor space, cycle parking and tenant facilities have all been integrated into our designs to ensure the very best working environment for occupiers at this exceptional business space.”

Nick Treadaway, founder and chief executive of Soller Group, said: “Our submission of a planning application for Phase 2 of Carrick Square is a clear statement of our confidence in Glasgow’s unquestionable ability to bounce back from a challenging couple of years.

“This new phase represents another significant investment into the city and its businesses and people and will not only deliver a world-class new office building to Glasgow, but will generate employment not only on site but for the multitude of businesses that together bring large scale developments to life.”

He added: “Carrick Square will not only be the next stage in revitalising Glasgow’s business district but it will also support the recovery of the city itself. We hope to be able to start on site in 2023 with the building completed by 2026.”