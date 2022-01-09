IT is a picturesque corner of Scotland that is popular with visitors who flock to the area for its beautiful beaches and great coastal walks.

The seaside resort of Kinghorn in Fife is also a golf mecca, with fans of the ancient game keen to play on the 18-hole links with spectacular views across the Firth of Forth to Edinburgh.

Now a new TV series focuses not just on the tourists, but on those who welcome them to the holiday park.

Life on the Bay is a new eight part show about life at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn, which will air for the first time tonight at 930pm on BBC Scotland, narrated by Fife-born broadcaster, Edith Bowman, who hails from Anstruther.

The programme follows the lives of those who work at the popular park, telling stories from regular holidaymakers over four decades, along with covering the insights of the owners, the Wallace family.

They have owned and run the Holiday Park, which incorporates 600 caravans and the four star Bay Hotel, since the 1980s, and welcomed thousands of visitors ever since.

Cameras went onto the park in the early summer, capturing stories and experiences from holiday park regulars and members of the public who use the leisure facilities, enjoy a meal or attend events at the park.

Featuring interviews with the Wallace family and other key members of staff, each episode is 30 minutes long, shining a light on how the family has built the firm throughout the decades.

Steven Wallace, one of the third generation of the Wallace family who is now involved in the day to day running of the business, said : “Not long to go now until the series takes to the air and needless to say, we are all very excited.

"It’s not every day you have an entire series dedicated to your holiday park – of which we are immensely proud - it will really put our family business on the map.”

He added: “Lots of our customers past or present got involved in the shoot, from those who’ve owned a holiday home here for years, to those who have just joined our community.

“As we’ve always said, Pettycur belongs to its guests as much as to our family.

"It is a place that holds many special memories and has meant a lot to people over the last four decades.

"We have the personal touch and we hope this series will reflect that.

"Who knows one of our customers, or even a staff member could become the next big reality TV star.”

The series has been produced for BBC Scotland by Red Sky Productions.

In the first episode, members of the Wallace family - including 82 year old owner and manager Tom, and Steven, his grandson - help install a brand new caravan on the steep hillside in blazing sunshine.

The park’s newest residents get the keys to their new holiday home, and Billy and Gibby from the maintenance team have the task of keeping the 47 acre site ship shape.

There’s also an introduction to some of the many residents who’ve made the caravan park their second home, including Victoria, a writer of Gothic stories and semi-retired college lecturer from the United States.

Producer Declan Healy said: “We really enjoyed our time filming at Pettycur Holiday Park and have captured some lovely heartwarming and funny tales along the way. Plus, needless to say we have discovered some real characters. We hope that members of the public will really enjoy the series.”