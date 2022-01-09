ABERDEEN-based oil services company EnerMech this week revealed it was awarded more than half-a-billion pounds of new contracts in 2021.

EnerMech, acquired by US-based private equity giant The Carlyle Group in December 2018, said it had increased its headcount by around 30 per cent, compared with 2020, with some of the new contracts already under way and others “commencing imminently”.

It comes as oil prices have rebounded strongly from the lows to which they sank as the Covid-19 pandemic took hold.

Glasgow firm sells labels business in multi-million-pound deal

The 109 employees of Macfarlane Labels will remain with the business further to its sale.

MACFARLANE Group, the Glasgow-based packaging company, has sold its long-standing labels business in a deal worth £6.4 million.

Macfarlane Labels, which designs and prints self-adhesive and re-sealable labels mainly for the FMCG sector (fast-moving consumer goods), and its subsidiaries have been acquired by The Reflex Group, a privately owned company focused on the manufacture of labels and flexible packaging.

Oil services firm acquired by sector heavyweight

The company has secured an additional $70 million credit facilities from banks to support growth, taking the total committed to $300m.

OIL services heavyweight Centurion Group has hit the acquisition trail after securing bank backing for expansion.

The company has bought subsea equipment maker Aleron, which is based in the Granite City. Centurion has also acquired Polar Septic Systems, which it described as a leading provider of wastewater rentals and treatment solutions in Canada.

Travel enquiries snap back with lifting of Scottish testing restrictions

Under new regulations international arrivals who are fully vaccinated or under the age of 18 are not required to take a pre-departure test.

Changes to travel regulations in Scotland have had an immediate impact on booking enquiries, according to the country's professional body for travel agents.

Followng the announcement earlier this week of equivalent rule changes in England, SNP ministers yesterday confirmed the axing of the need for fully vaccinated international arrivals into Scotland to self-isolate.

New owner unveils plans to develop 'highly desired' hotel

The purchase, for an undisclosed sum, was said by agent Colliers to reflect the continuing popularity of premises in prime tourist locations, despite Omicron headwinds.

A HOTEL investor has unveiled development plans after buying his first hospitality business in Scotland.

Benjamin Andrews has hailed the acquisition of the “highly desired” Airds Hotel and Restaurant in Port Appin which was completed late last year as its former owners, Shaun and Jenny McKivragan, retired after 19 years.

