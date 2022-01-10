Grocery chain Aldi has pledged to "always offer the lowest prices for groceries, no matter what" as the UK faces a cost of living crisis.
The commitment was made as the German-owned discounter reported its "best ever" Christmas for sales. The grocer said this morning that sales rose by 0.4 per cent in December compared with the same month last year, when spending was higher than usual because of the national lockdown and the temporary closure of bars and restaurants.
Citing market analyst Kantar, Aldi declared that it was the only major supermarket to grow sales in December; sales were up 8.1% on the same month in 2019.
Aldi's commiment to low prices comes as UK consumers brace themselves for huge hikes in energy bills, and an increase in national insurance from April. A poll for The Observer newspaper found that 70% of voters said their cost of living had increased more than their income in the last year.
Giles Hurley, chief executive of Aldi UK, said: "As we look ahead, the top priority for most families this year will be managing their household budgets in the face of rising living costs. As the cheapest supermarket in Britain, Aldi will always offer the lowest prices for groceries, no matter what, and continue to support our British farmers and producers.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.