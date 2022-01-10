A secondary school in the Scottish Highlands has been voted the country's most scenic.
Lochaber High School in Fort William, which looks directly onto Ben Nevis, the UK's highest mountain, came out top in a poll that attracted 20,000 Twitter users.
A photograph submitted by geography teacher Neil Adams helped the school clinch first place in a competition run by TES Magazine (formerly the Times Educational Supplement). Photographs from 48 schools were submitted.
The Lochaber school emerged as the overall winner after defeating Morgan Academy in Dundee.
A statement on the school's Facebook page said: "It's official, Lochaber High School voted as Scotland's most scenic school.
"Huge thanks to all our supporters to taking the time to vote us through the rounds."
The school opened in 1961 and included a hostel for pupils from the West Highlands, the Uists, Barra, Skye and the Small Isles who lived too far from school to travel every day.
In September 2001 pupils appeared as extras in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets for scenes on a train passing over the Glenfinnan Viaduct.
Famous alumni include former Liberal Democrat leader Charles Kennedy, former Chief Secretary to the Treasury Danny Alexander and BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood.
