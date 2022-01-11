Farming

By Neale McQuistin

Harrison & Hetherington sold 70 clean cattle, 63 cast cows, 1,081 prime hoggs and 1,064 cast sheep at St Boswells yesterday.

Nineteen prime bullocks sold to 276p/kg to average 253p (-6p), while 51 prime heifers peaked at 291p to average 252p (-10p).

In the cast ring cows peaked at £1,742 and 237p to average 161p (+11p). Three cast bulls sold to £1,609 and 123p to level at 120p.

Prime hoggs this week sold to £171 and 307p/kg for Beltex to average £122 or 269p (-10p).

Heavy cast sheep sold to £179 for Texel ewes to average £134, while light ewes peaked at £133 for North Country Cheviots to average £94.

The firm also sold 32 prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday which peaked at 278p/kg to average 244p (+18p), while 25 beef-bred, bullocks sold to 265p and levelled at 246p (+19p). Sixty-two, beef-bred, young bulls peaked at 276p and averaged 222p (+3p) while, 41 dairy-bred, young bulls sold to 234p and levelled at 178p (+3p).

In the rough ring 119 cast beef cows peaked at 238p to average 152p (+3p), while 222 cast dairy cows sold to 208p to average 118p (+13p). Fourteen cast bulls sold to 194p to average 148p (+5p).

There were also 1,948 prime hoggs that sold to £200 or 404p/kg to average 272p (-11p). Lowland cast sheep (145) sold to £190 for a Texel to average £104 (-£7), while 107 hill ewes peaked at £80 for a Swaledale to level at £48 (-£11).

Messrs Craig Wilson sold 1,801 prime hoggets and 588 cast sheep at Ayr yesterday. It was a plainer offering of hoggets this week, but all types were still easy to sell. Top prices were £142 for a strong pen of Texels and 314p/kg for a pen of Beltex. Blackfaces sold to £120 and 268p with the whole sale averaging 266p/kg.

There was a larger show of ewes on offer with all types dearer on the week – especially heavy ewes. Top price was £230 for a pure Texel ewe – closely followed by two more pure Texels at £220. Texels crosses peaked at £182, while Blackfaces made up to £83.

Caledonian Marts sold 204 store cattle at its fortnightly sale at Stirling yesterday.

Bullocks averaged 217p/kg and sold to 240p for a pen of Limousins or £1,360 for a pen of Aberdeen Angus. Heifers averaged 208p and peaked at 248p for a pen of Limousins and at £990 on two occasions for Limousins. Black & Whites sold to 216p and to £1060 from the same farm.

There were also 738 store hoggs and feeding ewes at the sale. Leading price was £111 for a pen of Texel hoggs.