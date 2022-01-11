Scottish luxury housebuilder Bancon Homes has received planning permission for the next two phases of homes at its Overton Gardens development in Strathaven from South Lanarkshire Council.
Bancon Homes will build a total of 105 two, three, four and five bedroom homes off Glassford Road.. This follows on from the current phase of 37 homes, which Bancon Homes said had “seen exceptional demand, with all homes now reserved”.
The housebuilder noted part of its application covered the installation of a community park including a multi-use games area, skatepark, outdoor gym, and play area, as well as outdoor seating, “in a landscaped setting”.
It added that the development would “also benefit from electric vehicle charging points, decorative pedestrian gates and the installation of defibrillators at selected locations”.
Allan Clow, managing director of Bancon Homes, said: “We are delighted that South Lanarkshire Council has approved our planning application and proud to contribute to the local area with the inclusion of a community park as part of the next phases of this…development. We hope that this will become a fantastic community space which everyone can enjoy.”
Bancon Homes, based in Banchory in Aberdeenshire, is privately owned. It is part of Bancon Group, and has been building homes in north-east Scotland for more than 40 years.
In addition to Strathaven, it has developments in Aberdeen, Mintlaw and Banchory.
