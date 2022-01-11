INNIS & Gunn has unveiled plans to open a second Brewery Taproom in Glasgow in a move that will bring up to 50 jobs.
The Edinburgh-based beer firm is proposing to take over a currently vacant site on West Nile Street, ahead of opening in the middle of this year.
Spanning more than 4,000 square feet, it would be Innis & Gunn’s biggest site to date, and complement its other Glasgow outlet on Ashton Lane.
Details announced this morning state that the city centre bar would feature 21 craft beer taps, pouring Innis & Gunn’s full range and limited editions, as well as guest and featured beers from a range of breweries. It would also serve “brewery fresh” Innis & Gunn tank lager.
Founder Dougal Sharp said: “I am really pleased that we are in the process of creating our fifth Innis & Gunn Brewery Taproom. The location in Glasgow city centre is vibrant and we will be well aligned and in great company with a fantastic mix of local and national operators.
“The Innis & Gunn Brewery Taproom concept has proved popular, and we are continually asked by our community to open more sites so they can further experience our premium bar offering and award-winning beers.
"We know some people travel from all over to visit our Brewery Taprooms, so this new central location responds to consumer demand and will be a great addition to both our own retail estate portfolio and to Glasgow city centre itself.”
In addition to its Glasgow outlets, Innis & Gunn has Brewery Taprooms in Edinburgh, Leith and Dundee.
