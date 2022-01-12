By Scott Wright

A SCOTTISH law firm has declared that its move to a new office in Glasgow will provide the “ideal springboard” as it adopts a hybrid working model in response to the pandemic.

Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie has switched its presence in the city to a space of around 10,000 square feet at the Grade A St Vincent Plaza, in the International Financial Services District. The office is the fourth to be occupied by the firm on St Vincent Street in a period spanning three centuries.

Wright , Johnston & Mackenzie also has offices in Edinburgh, Inverness, Dunfermline and Dunblane.

Fraser Gillies, the firm’s managing partner, said: “In the coming weeks our Glasgow team will set up home in their new office. It’s a really modern space which is the perfect fit for our future-thinking practice.

“The new office space will satisfy the needs of our people and our clients, and the open plan layout will really enhance our collaborative working across our multidisciplinary teams.”

The move comes as hybrid working is increasingly adopted across the business world. In Scotland, the current guidance is for people to work from home if they can amid the continuing prevalence of the Omircon variant of coroavirus, but the restrictions are under constant review amid hopes that infection rates are close to peaking.

Mr Gillies said: “Despite continuing to perform well over lockdown, we now appreciate the true value of meeting and having discussions in person, so while we fully intend on keeping elements of home-working, we also think having a high-quality office as place to meet a and collaborate with colleagues and clients is essential.

“We are seeing promising signs of growth as the post-Covid economic recovery builds up steam, so it’s a great time to take this next step.”

He added: “St Vincent Street has been our home in Glasgow for a very long time now, and while this is only a short move across the road, it will have a big impact on how our firm operates going forward.”