By Kristy Dorsey

Glasgow miniature satellite manufacturer Alba Orbital is gearing up to raise further funding in the wake of its biggest launch taking place today.

Thirteen of the Scottish company’s PocketQube satellites will be on board Elon Musk’s SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket taking off from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 10.25am local time. The Transporter-3 launch is dedicated to delivering numerous microsatellites and nanosatellites into orbit for commercial and government customers.

Alba chief executive Tom Walkinshaw said his company’s share of the payload marks a world record in its field. It has been made possible by $3.4 million (£2.5m) of funding raised last year through the Y Combinator start-up programme in Silicon Valley.

“This launch marks a huge milestone not only for us, but the PocketQube community as a whole,” Mr Walkinshaw said.

“We’re seeing smaller organisations being granted the opportunity to access space and make a positive impact on Earth from orbit. We have missions ranging from an Internet of Things (IoT) focus to Earth observation technologies dedicated to improving agriculture, disaster response and sustainability.”

The company is looking to raise up to a further $20m (£14.6m) in Series A funding to expand its facilities and hire additional staff. It currently employs 16 people.

This will build on last year’s financing from Y Combinator, which was raised from a group of approximately 40 investors. That marked the first external funding raised by Alba, which was set up by Mr Walkinshaw in 2012.

Four of its satellites going into orbit today will be operated by Alba on behalf of clients seeking to gather observations of the Earth at night. One of these is McKenzie Intelligence Services (MIS), a consultancy working in the insurance industry.

“Alba Orbital’s high-resolution night time imagery will support us in providing even more high-fidelity analysis of global perils,” MIS chief executive Forbes McKenzie said.

“For example, during future incidents similar to the Texas freeze which caused $15 billion in insured losses, we will be able to rapidly identify those properties without power and therefore most susceptible to internal damage.”