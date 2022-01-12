PLANS for a student accommodation development in central Edinburgh have been approved by the city council.
The development will be completed on a site close to Haymarket rail station.
Called Haymarket Yards, it will feature 153 studio apartments and amenities such as a gym and a cinema.
A spokesperson for the venture behind the project said Haymarket Yards “regenerates an urban brownfield site that has sat vacant for many years to create a high- quality sustainable accommodation for students, meeting the growing demand in the city”.
The spokesperson said Haymarket Yards will be a zero-car parking development and will include cycle parking for 154 bikes.
A planning application for Haymarket Yards was granted by City of Edinburgh Council Development Management Sub-Committee today, subject to conditions.
The project is being led by a joint venture formed by GSS Developments and London & Scottish Property Investment Management.
Privately-owned GSS Developments has completed projects in Edinburgh and Aberdeen.
London & Scottish Property Investment Management is based in Glasgow. The business invests in developments and manages related portfolios.
