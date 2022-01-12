SCOTTISH-based shoe retailer Schuh has been named the best place to work in Scotland by Glassdoor, the website on which employees post anonymous reviews of companies.
Schuh, with an overall company score of 4.3 out of five from the reviews by employees of their job, work environment and employer, was placed 36th in the UK. And the shoe retailer, part of US group Genesco, was one of only two retailers to feature in the UK top 50, Glassdoor noted.
Anonymous Schuh employee reviews praised the employee training and development opportunities at the retailer.
Among nearly two million employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average company rating is 3.7.
US-based software company ServiceNow is, according to the ratings on Glassdoor, the best place to work in the UK.
Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer, said: “The world of work is rapidly evolving, fuelled by the pandemic and now millions of workers reevaluating their expectations of employers. This year’s Best Places to Work winners are leading the way by listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee experience to truly put their people first.
"It’s inspiring to see these employers step up during the pandemic to expand and grow company cultures where employees feel supported and valued in and out of work. Congratulations to all of this year’s Employees’ Choice Award winners.”
The top 10 Best Places to Work in 2022 in the UK are, in the Glassdoor rankings:
1. ServiceNow (4.6 rating)
2. AND Digital (4.6)
3. Salesforce (4.6)
4. Immediate Media Company (4.5)
5. Abcam (4.5)
6. McKinsey & Company (4.5)
7. Adobe (4.5)
8. VMware (4.5)
9. Arm (4.5)
10. Meta (4.5)
