ABERDEEN-based shipping business North Star has been acquired by international investors amid expectations it will benefit from a surge in offshore windfarm investment.
Partners Group has agreed to buy North Star from the Basalt Infrastructure Partners private equity business for an undisclosed sum.
The deal comes four years after Basalt acquired North Star from Aberdeen-based Craig Group in a deal that market watchers said provided a vote of confidence in the long term potential of the North Sea.
READ MORE: Oil giant holds out prospect of huge boost to Scottish ship-building from windfarm work
North Star operates the largest fleet of emergency response vessels in Europe. Its 48-strong fleet also includes specialised Service Operations Vessels (SOVs) that can be used to provide transport and accommodation for people working on offshore assets such as wind turbines.
David Daum, Managing Director, Private Infrastructure, Partners Group, said: "North Star represents an excellent opportunity to acquire a leading energy infrastructure services business that is well-positioned to capitalize on the transformative trends driving growth in the offshore wind industry."
READ MORE: Aberdeen oil services heavyweight wins $580m contracts
North Star has around 1,400 employees. The deal is not expected to result in job losses at the firm.
Partners Group has European headquarters in Switzerland and is listed on the country’s stock exchange.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment