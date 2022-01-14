By Scott Wright

Scottish Engineering has appointed its first female president.

Aine Finlayson, director of manufacturing at Aggreko, becomes the first woman hold to the role since the industry body was established in 1865. Bernie O’Neil, head of operations at Thales UK, has been appointed vice-president.

Ms Finlayson said: “I am delighted to be elected as the Scottish Engineering president, having been part of the executive committee for over ten years. Scottish Engineering is integral to the success of Scottish industry, and at Aggreko we are proud of our contribution.

"As the first female president in the 150-year history of Scottish Engineering, I’m looking forward to continuing the good work that has been achieved, embracing the challenges of today’s world and the transition to a low-carbon economy, moreover, acting as a role model to encourage more diversity across the Scottish engineering industry.”

Bernie O'Neil said: “I am delighted to be appointed as the vice president of Scottish Engineering. I am really looking forward to working with Aine to support the Scottish Engineering team and all the member companies. I am grateful for the opportunity to give more back to the engineering profession which has given me so much.”

Paul Sheerin, chief executive of Scottish Engineering, said: “I’m looking forward to working with Aine and Bernie, who are ensuring that Scottish Engineering’s enviable record of such quality from industry in its president and vice president positions continues. Aine takes the helm at a time where the pace of change of both challenge and opportunity has never been more rapid, and I don’t think we could be better supported than by someone with her experience, knowledge and balance.”