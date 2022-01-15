Data centre and cloud services provider DataVita has made two senior management appointments as it prepares for its next phase of growth.
The company, a division of Scottish commercial property group HFD, has promoted Brian Wands to chief technology officer and recruited Raymond Setchfield as its new head of technical services. Mr Wands was previously head of IT infrastructure at DataVita, while Mr Setchfield joins from Insights, where he was a security architect.
DataVita more than doubled revenues to £31 million during the year to the end of June as the pandemic drove companies to shut down their internal data centres. It also acquired the Fortis Data Centre in Bellshill in May.
“The last 18 months have been an important phase of our growth,” DataVita managing director Danny Quinn said. “Brian and Raymond will play a key role in engaging with current and future customers, supporting them with their IT and technology strategies and use of hybrid and multi-cloud services.”
Mr Setchfield added: “DataVita is an ambitious company with plans for significant growth over the next year and beyond. I’m excited to have joined and be playing a role in helping the company reach the next level.”
