MORE than 30 people were made redundant this week after a South Lanarkshire construction company fell into liquidation.

Carluke-based Iain Potter Construction provided a range of construction services to the health, education, housing, custodial and public sectors, in addition to serving a diverse range of private commercial and industrial clients.

It found itself mired in a “severely constrained cash flow position” amid rising labour and raw material costs, alongside “increasing overheads and certain contractual difficulties”.

Oil giant highlights potential of huge find off Shetland

EQUINOR has underlined its confidence in the potential of a huge find off Shetland as shares in oil services heavyweight Wood surged after it boosted hopes of recovery in the North Sea.

Getty Images

The news came weeks after Shell shelved plans to develop the giant Cambo find West of Shetland with Siccar Point Energy following protests by environmental groups.

​Gold miner hails record production at Scottish site

The company developing the Cononish gold mine near Tyndrum in Argyll yesterday hailed “record-breaking" production in December – which exceeded the previous all-time high monthly figure by around 60 per cent.

Cononish mine. Jamie Simpson

Scotgold Resources’ shares rose 11% or 7.5p to 75p on the back of its production and operations update. The company said its production in the fourth quarter of 2021 totalled 1,508 ounces of gold.

Glasgow firm bought out in new Scottish pharmaceuticals venture

BORDERS-based industry veteran Tom Stratford has launched a new pharmaceuticals business with the acquisition of Glasgow's Stirling Anglian Pharmaceuticals.

Tom Stratford

The deal is backed by private equity firm Apposite Capital, which has 12 healthcare businesses in its European portfolio. The acquisition gives Mr Stratford's Kelso Pharma an initial UK platform for further acquisitions, product in-licensing and geographic expansion within Europe.

​Demolition of 'iconic' art deco cinema rejected

PLANS to partly demolish a former art deco cinema to create homes were rejected by councillors.

The former cinema in Portobello. Gordon Terris.

Edinburgh City Council’s development management sub-committee refused the application for the substantial demolition of the C-listed building and redevelopment to form 21 homes at the former George Cinema in Bath Street in Portobello.

​Insight, opinion, analysis

Kristy Dorsey: Nicola Sturgeon urgeed to ease restrictions by business leaders

Mark Williamson: Is North Sea industry crying wolf about impact of windfall tax on profits fuelled by gas price surge?

Ian McConnell on Wednesday: Are overseas holidays about to become painless again?

Scott Wright: What will cost of living crisis mean for Scotland's embattled towns and cities?

Ian McConnell on Friday: Bizarre for Johnson to crow about this post-Brexit event

Brian Donnelly: Anger as Sturgeon Omicron restrictions 'torpedo' recovery