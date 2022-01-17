HELLO and welcome to the AM Business Briefing, as Scottish housebuilder Springfield Properties has submitted proposals to create a sustainable new neighbourhood in Midlothian.

If approved, the Lingerwood development will see up to 1,000 new homes delivered within a "cleverly integrated and well-connected community".

Following consultation with Midlothian Council, local stakeholders and the public, Springfield said it has refined its proposals to demonstrate how Lingerwood will "complement the unique identities of neighbouring Newtongrange and Mayfield".

Drawing from the local landscape, the designs focus on open, green spaces, woodland planting, meadows, and grasslands.

The plans inlcude village centre and the proposals also highlight other ways residents could come together through the provision of play spaces, allotments, landscaped gardens, and seating areas.

Springfield is an experienced housebuilder, having already taken forward village communities which prioritise green space, community facilities and supporting infrastructure.

Martin Egan, chief operating officer for Springfield, said: “We are pleased to mark 2022 with the submission of our proposals, following a great deal of consultation and engagement with local stakeholders.

“We believe our masterplan is a best-in-class example of the creation of a new sustainable neighbourhood which brings its own identity whilst respecting and connecting well with existing popular and distinct settlements.”

Should the plans be approved, Springfield will start on-site as early as 2023, with the first phase of homes being available in approximately nine-12 months.

Former Lloyds chief quits new role at major bank after Covid breaches

ANTONIO Horta-Osorio, the Portuguese banker who led Lloyds Banking Group back to private ownership after its bail-out in the financial crisis, has abruptly quit his new role as chairman of Credit Suisse.

The banker resigned from the Swiss bank with immediate effect after it emerged that he breached Covid rules last year. Reuters reported in December that Mr Horta-Osorio, who left Lloyds following a decade in charge last year, broke quarantine rules by attending he Wimbledon tennis championships in London in July.

Paul Sheerin: UK energy costs hamper manufacturing opportunity

​TODAY is a very important day in our energy sector calendar, with the expected announcement of the successful projects selected through ScotWind – the programme which will grant lease areas of the seabed around Scotland for wind farm development.

It’s a big deal in our wider energy supply sense too, as this round will add up to 10 gigawatts (GW) of offshore generation capacity to the existing 4GW in operation or construction.