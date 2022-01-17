Scotland's largest dental group has extended its reach with the acquisition of a long-standing practice in Ayr.

Alloway Place Dental Practice, which was founded in the 1950s and has a team of 20, has become the latest acquisition by Clyde Munro Dental Group. The practice, which serves almost 10,000 patients, has been sold by husband and wife team James and Jennifer McCall.

The couple have owned the practice since 2013. Ms McCall, originally from Stevenston, has worked there since 2012 while her husband started as an associate in 2010. Both will stay on as associates and have committed to their respective patients for the long-term.

READ MORE: Dental and aesthetics practice acquired by 'country's largest group'

“We became dentists because of our love of looking after the community and providing treatments that improve health and happiness," Ms McCall said. “Running a practice is greatly challenging as the amount of regulation has grown, even prior to the pandemic.

“We’d been given recommendations and carried out lots of research. It’s clear to us that Clyde Munro will give us that centralised support to free us up to put our time and energy fully into treating our patients.

“In terms of an experience, visitors to us will see no dramatic changes - and will still be treated in the same way and by the same familiar faces.”

Earlier this year Clyde Munro became the first group to exceed 50 practices across Scotland a major milestone for dentistry in Scotland. With backing from Investec and Synova, the group's vision is to become the nation’s family dentist while retaining the identity of its individual surgeries.

READ MORE: Newton Mearns practice joins rapidly-expanding dental group

Glasgow-headquartered Clyde Munro already has a strong presence in the area, currently operating the Sandgate Dentistry in Ayr as well as Art of Dentistry in nearby Prestwick. The group's growth is being driven by Kirsty Dace, the group's chief development officer.

“Alloway Place is a first-rate community practice that has looked after generations of patients," she said. "James and Jennifer should be proud of everything that they have been able to achieve as owners.

“We’ll be seeking to keep everything that makes it brilliant, including its staff, and bring further support, services and investment down the line.”

Clyde Munro was founded by Jim Hall in 2015 with the acquisition of seven practices. Since then, it has enjoyed rapid growth and now comprises 53 practices across Scotland, with more than 400,000 patients and 400 staff.

As well as a presence in all of Scotland’s cities, it owns practices from Orkney and the Highlands to the Scottish Borders. The group added that a number of new practices are set to join in the coming year.