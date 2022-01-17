A luxury travel firm in the north of Scotland has completed work on a new travel boutique in the heart of Elgin.

The move by Murray Travel follows last year’s takeover of Alba Travel and Beaver Travel, which came with a commitment to maintaining a presence in the Moray town.

Director Scott Murray, who runs Murray Travel with wife Sarah, said: “We’re delighted to have opened our new travel boutique in Elgin, delivering on our commitment to retaining travel industry jobs and access to high quality travel services in Moray.

Scott Murray

“When we brought Alba Travel and Beaver Travel into the Murray Travel family last year, we knew it was important that customers should be able to continue to book holidays with the agents they have come to know and trust over the years. Those local relationships are so important to us, as people and as a business, and we are proud to be able to continue the tradition of providing first-class travel advice in Elgin.”

The boutique in Elgin is Murray Travel’s first outside of its headquarters in Inverness, where it aims to create a relaxed atmosphere. A third site in Forres will follow later this year.

READ MORE: Scottish travel agency rebrands following Highlands expansion

Mr Murray added: “Our ethos has always been to focus on quality of service rather than pushy sales. We want our customers to feel relaxed and to enjoy the experience of booking their holiday – the team’s only goal is to help travellers find the trip of a lifetime.”

Formerly known as Inverness Travel, Murray Travel was established in 2014 by Mr Murray and his wife Sarah, who added to their portfolio in 2021 with the takeover of local agencies Alba Travel and Beaver Travel. Mr and Mrs Murray also co-founded Wanderluxe, a homeworking agency based in Sawbridgeworth, and Mr Murray is managing director of Highland hospitality group, Cru Holdings.